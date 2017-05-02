'The healing starts today:' Walter Scott family says justice has come following Slager plea

The family of the man fatally shot by a former North Charleston police officer in 2015 said justice has come after Michael Slager pleaded guilty to a federal charge in the fatal shooting of Walter Scott.

"Today is a day of victory for Walter. We got justice," said Judy Scott, Walter's mother. "I love my son. I miss him dearly. And I thank God for justice."

Slager fatally shot Scott on April 4, 2015, after Scott fled a traffic stop.

Slager entered a guilty plea Tuesday in federal court on a charge of depriving Scott's civil rights under the color of law.

"First of all, I would like to thank God for all He's done," said Anthony Scott, Walter's brother, during a press conference following the hearing. "My family has come this far by faith and we continue to be faithful."

Scott told reporters Tuesday afternoon that he knew something was wrong on day one based on what he was being told of the shooting and what he knew of Walter.

Scott says when he saw the video of the shooting captured by Feidin Santanna, it only confirmed his suspicions.

"And what we saw on that video was not being respected," Scott said. "My brother was violated, he was gunned down running away and [Slager] continued to stick to that story. But today, he told the truth. He said he did it, and that's our victory."

Walter's younger brother, Rodney Scott, also spoke during the press conference and thanked Santanna for capturing the video.

"I want to thank Feidin Santanna because he did a very heroic thing that day by taking that video," Scott said. "He was afraid to come forward at first. But I thank God that he did. He came forth."

When Judy Scott was asked if she forgave Slager for killing her son, she responded, "Yes I do. Because the forgiver lives in me. I have to forgive him because I must be forgiven."

She said that she felt good about the plea agreement because no matter how many years Slager was given in prison it would not brick back Walter.

As part of a plea agreement, two other federal counts - a weapons charge and a charge of obstruction - would be dropped. State charges against Slager would also be dropped as part of the same agreement.

"I hope he's looking down and saying,'Good job,'" Anthony Scott said of his brother. "'Job well done. I appreciate you standing in there for me, brother. You made sure I got justice.'"

A date has not yet been set for Slager's sentencing hearing, but federal court requires a sentencing report be completed ahead of the actual sentencing, a process legal experts expect could take months.

