Gamecock football players accused of assault

Two current South Carolina football players and one former player have been accused of assaulting a man in a Five Points bar early Saturday morning, according to a police report.

The trio, which includes current players Skai Moore and Deebo Samuel and former Gamecock Jalen Dread, have not been charged. Police are still investigating the incident.

The victim says he made contact with the subjects after they knocked his phone out of his hand, according to the incident report.

The players would deny the accusation but became agitated. Eventually, they began assaulting him, striking the victim several times in the face leaving very visible swelling around his eye according to the report. They would be pulled off victim by the staff at the bar, police say.

“We’re still kind of gathering the facts. I’ve been out of town, so I’ve been out of pocket,” Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp said during a stop on the Gamecock Club’s Spurs Up Tour. “We are still gathering information. I have talked to Deebo Samuel and he was not at the establishment, so there’s an incorrect report and that’s some irresponsible journalism, in my opinion, but it is what it is.”

Moore, one of the team's top returning defenders, is back after missing all of 2016 when he had spinal fusion surgery.

Samuel was the team's leading receiver last year with 59 catches for 783 yards.

