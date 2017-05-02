Sullivan's Island mayor re-elected; three win council seats

Sullivan's Island mayor Patrick O'Neil has been re-elected following Tuesday's election.

O'Neil ran unopposed and received 490 votes.

According to election results, Chauncey Clark, Sara Church and Tim Reese also won seats on the council.

The vote tally will be certified by the Sullivan's Island Municipal Election Commission on Friday morning.

The unofficial election results are below.

MAYOR

Patrick M. O’Neil – 490 votes

TOWN COUNCIL

Chauncey Clark – 391

Sara Church (write-in/announced) – 344

Tim Reese – 332

Susan Middaugh – 327

Elizabeth Siegling – 300

