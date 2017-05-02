Suspect sought following stabbing in North Charleston

Police are searching for a suspect following a stabbing in North Charleston Tuesday night.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. North Charleston police officers responded to 5085 Piedmont Ave in reference to a stabbing.

"Upon arrival, contact was made with a Hispanic male victim who was suffering from a laceration on his left side and a small puncture wound on his upper left upper chest," NCPD officials said.

The victim was transported to Trident Medical Center.

A report states that during the investigation, officers were able to obtain that the suspect fled the scene in a grey van with ladders on the top.

Police are continuing the investigation.

