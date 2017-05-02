Report: Charleston Co. deputy suffers groin injuries after chase suspect assaults him

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said one of their deputies suffered groin injuries after a James Island man assaulted him following a car chase during which two law enforcement vehicles collided.

Authorities arrested 26-year-old Ronald Lavon McClair of James Island.

The Tuesday incident started when a deputy saw a car which was failing to stay in its lane on I-26 at Cosgrove Avenue.

When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the car sped away and attempted to flee, according to deputies.

Court documents state that after a car chase through North Charleston, the driver wrecked his vehicle at Delaware Avenue and Buchanan Street.

CCSO officials say the suspect then fled the vehicle and ran.

The responding deputy said as he tried to take down the suspect, the suspect began to strike and grab the deputy's groin. A report states the suspect grabbed and twisted the deputy's testicles.

Investigators say they located 5.2 grams of cocaine base in the suspect's vehicle. The suspect told investigators that he ran because there was crack in his car.

During the chase a Charleston County deputy and a North Charleston police officer collided.

Deputies say they are investigating the suspect’s connection to burglaries in the Tricounty area due to a safe, gloves and crowbar that was found in his car.

McClair is currently charged with failure to stop for blue lights and siren, assault on police while resisting arrest, and possession with intent to distribute of cocaine base.

