Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (5/2)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 3-5 with 2 HR's, 3 RBI, 3 runs scored and a K in an 11-5 win over Toronto. The Holly Hill native is batting .232 with 4 HR's and 7 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-4 with a run scored and a K in an 11-5 loss to the Yankees. The Stratford alum is batting .271 with 4 HR's and 12 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - Did not play in a 6-3 loss to Arizona. The Stratford alum is batting .301 with 4 HR's and 12 RBI

AAA

Pacific Coast League

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) - Did not pitch in a 6-1 loss to Columbus. The Beaufort alum is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 13 K's in 9.2 innings

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - No game. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .267 with a HR and 5 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - The Ashley Ridge alum is on the 7-day Disabled List.

A

Midwest League

Bobby Ison, OF, Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians) - Did not play vs Cedar Rapids