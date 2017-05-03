Quantcast

High School playoff scores (5/2)

Baseball

AAAAA

Summerville 10  Sumter 2 - The Green Wave advance to the Lower State tournament with the win. They'll head to River Bluff on Thursday. 

West Ashley 2   River Bluff 1

River Bluff 4  West Ashley 2 - The Wildcats take game 1 to force a deciding game, but come up short with their season coming to an end.

AA

Buford 4   Woodland 3 - The Wolves season comes to an end

Batesburg-Leesville 3   Academic Magnet 0 - The Raptors season is over. 

A

Hannah-Pamplico 16  Military Magnet 0 - The Eagles season comes to an end. 

Softball

AAAAA

Wando 6  Dutch Fork 2 - The Warriors advance to the District finals where they'll meet South Florence on Wednesday needing 2 wins to stay alive. 

AAAA

Wilson 8   Cane Bay 4 - The Cobras season is over. 

Boys Soccer

AAAAA

Wando 4  Spring Valley 0 - The Warriors will host Lexington in round 2 on Thursday. 

Summerville 3  Sumter 1 

Ashley Ridge 2  Dutch Fork 0 - The Swamp Foxes will host Summerville on Thursday

James Island 10   Irmo 2 - The Trojans will travel to Socastee for round 2 on Thursday. 

River Bluff 2  West Ashley 0

AAAA

Crestwood 4   Cane Bay 3

Hartsville 4   Stall 1

AAA

Bishop England 11  Aynor 0 - The Bishops will host May River in round 2 on Thursday

Hanahan 5   Loris 0 - The Hawks will go to Brookland-Cayce on Thursday.

