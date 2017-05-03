Glass door shattered in E. Bay gas station burglary

Officials say a brick was used to smash a glass door in a burglary to a downtown Charleston gas station.

The Charleston Police Department responded to a Circle K on East Bay Street to find shattered glass just after 4 a.m. Wednesday.

An employee says a register taken had no more than $50 inside.

No information on a suspect has been released, but the employee says surveillance cameras captured clear images of the burglar. Police cleared the scene around 5:20 a.m.

Someone used this brick to break into the gas station. Employee tells me the stolen register had no more than $50. pic.twitter.com/v9dgYykY9q — Aaron Maybin (@Aaron_Maybin) May 3, 2017

