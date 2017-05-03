Quantcast

Glass door shattered in E. Bay gas station burglary

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Officials say a brick was used to smash a glass door in a burglary to a downtown Charleston gas station.

The Charleston Police Department responded to a Circle K on East Bay Street to find shattered glass just after 4 a.m. Wednesday. 

An employee says a register taken had no more than $50 inside.

No information on a suspect has been released, but the employee says surveillance cameras captured clear images of the burglar. Police cleared the scene around 5:20 a.m. 

