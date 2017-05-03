TUNE IN NOW: Officers responding to burglary at gas station; Manhunt underway after 2 officers shot in Chicago

Here are our top headlines. Catch these stories and more on Live 5 News at 5 a.m.
1. Officers responding to a burglary at downtown Charleston gas station
Dispatchers say the Charleston Police Department was called to the 500 block of East Bay Street. More at 5 a.m.
2. 2 police officers shot in Chicago, manhunt underway
The officers were conducting a follow up investigation to an earlier incident, when two cars pulled alongside them and began firing indiscriminately at the officers, according to Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson. Read more.
3. Tensions high overnight in Baton Rouge
Police officers accused of shooting and killing a man outside a convenience store last summer are not expected to face charges. Police had to clear a group of protesters during the night.
