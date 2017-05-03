Quantcast

Deputies clear scene of reported shooting in Awendaw

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
AWENDAW, SC -

Deputies responded to a reported shooting in Awendaw. 

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office was called to the 1200 block of 15 Mile Landing Road just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, dispatchers say.

According to dispatchers, authorities have since cleared the scene. 

This is a developing story. 

