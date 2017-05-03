FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Multiple crashes wreck morning commute

Crash causes lane closures on I-526 at Exit 17. (Source: SCDOT)

Traffic in the Lowcountry was brought to a crawl after multiple accidents Wednesday morning.

Meteorologist Jordan Wilkerson reported the drive on I-26 from Summerville to downtown Charleston was 84 minutes at one point. Around 9 a.m., the drive halved to just over 40 minutes.

Crashes were reported on I-26 near the exit to University Boulevard and on I-526 eastbound at the merge.

The SCDOT said a crash closed a ramp to the Ravenel Bridge from I-26 before 7:45 a.m.

According to Charleston County dispatchers, officers were called to respond to a three-car crash at 8:50 a.m.

