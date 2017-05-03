MUSC pharmacy technician accused of embezzling thousands

A pharmacy technician at the Medical University of South Carolina is accused of embezzling thousands from the hospital.

According to an incident report, The MUSC Internal Audit Office contacted their public safety department on April 24 with reason to believe Jenifer Maynard of Goose Creek used her position to take about $10,500 over the past two years.

Maynard was booked at the Charleston County Detention Center on a charge of embezzlement of public funds Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

