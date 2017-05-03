Foundation to put on Gullah Celebration in fight against hunger on Sea Islands

To fight hunger on the Sea Islands, the Sea Island Hunger Awareness Foundation will host its third annual Gullah Celebration.

Nearly 4,000 people living on both Johns Island and Wadmalaw are living below the poverty line and struggle with hunger, according to the foundation.



The public is invited to attend a celebration at the Freshfields Village Saturday afternoon. Organizers have set up performances by Ann Caldwell and The Magnolia Singers, Deninufay African Dance & Drum Production. There will also be a silent auction, Gullah cuisine and artwork on hand.



Admission to the Freshfields Village event is $15 in advance. Visitors can pay $20 at the door.

Children 12 and younger are free.



The event will be at 130 Gardeners Circle on Kiawah Island from 3 to 6 p.m.



