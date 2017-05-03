One hospitalized after Mount Pleasant structure fire

A fire in Mount Pleasant sent one man to the hospital, firefighters say.

The fire, in the 900 block of McCants Drive, was reported to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at approximately 12:11 p.m.

It began in a work shed behind a home where one man had been working, according to Mount Pleasant Deputy Fire Chief Mike Mixon. The man was transported to an area hospital, but the extent of the injuries was not known.

The fire was contained to the work shed, he said.

A portion of McCants Drive was closed while firefighters worked to bring the fire under control, Mount Pleasant Inspector Chip Googe said. The road has since reopened and fire investigators cleared the scene at approximately 2:45 p.m., Mixon said.

