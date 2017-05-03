Summerville carjacking, robbery suspect captured in California

Redanz saw combat in Iraq when he served as an Army reservist in 2003. (Source: Live 5)

A man wanted in connection with a carjacking and armed robbery at a store has been captured in California.

Dorchester County deputies say the suspect, 20-year-old Albert Scott, was caught Tuesday night in San Diego by a fugitive task force.

Summerville Police say Scott carjacked war veteran Paul Redanz outside his home on April 24.

Redanz says just before 11 p.m., he went outside to get some things from his car. Suddenly he was attacked out of nowhere.

"I have every reason to believe it was an open opportunity. When I went to my car, on the way back there was the opportunity and I was the opportunity," Redanz said.

Redanz says the attacker hit him in the head at the entrance to his house.

"He had me right at gunpoint and was holding me right at gunpoint and he demanded my car keys," Redanz said.

Redanz tried to hit the panic buttons on his home security system.

"He told me don't touch it, I'll shoot, I'll shoot, don't touch it," Redanz said. "At that point I just grabbed the keys and I decided, you want the keys, here you go."

Dorchester County sheriff's investigators say the night after the carjacking, a gunman believed to be Scott held up the Dollar General Store on Orangeburg Road.

One of the surveillance photos from the robbery shows the getaway car, a white SUV. Investigators say it apparently was the same SUV that belonged to the carjacking victim.

Authorities say after the store stickup, Scott drove the vehicle from Summerville to San Diego. That's where members of a fugitive task force found it.

Inside the vehicle, they found Scott and a 16 year old boy.

Both were taken into custody.

Redanz got the news from Summerville Police.

"You serve your country, you make it out of there alive, you come back here and for what? Just some cheap low life thug wanting to take your life for what?" Redanz said.

Dorchester County investigators say Scott also is wanted on a charge of attempted murder in connection with a shooting in the Crestwood subdivision in Summerville.

The sheriff's office and Summerville Police are working to extradite Scott and the juvenile back to South Carolina to face charges.

