Detectives investigating after man found dead on Adams Run property

Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Adams Run Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff's office say detectives are at the scene on Jupiter Hill Road where a man was found dead.

"We are working with the Coroner’s Office to determine the identity of the subject and the cause of death," CCSO officials said.

Deputies were seen parked around a home at the end of a dirt road.

Forensic units have arrived on the scene as well to investigate the residence which has crime scene tape around it.

The coroner also responded to the scene earlier today.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with any information to call Crime Stoppers 843-554-1111 or CCSO 843-743-7200.

