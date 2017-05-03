Quantcast

Crews clear accident with overturned van on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews have cleared an accident involving an overturned van on James Island. 

According to motorists, the accident was in the area of Folly Road and Central Park Road. 

Authorities say Central Park Road was closed as crews worked the scene. 

Pictures showed an overturned vehicle as well as a damaged car. 

