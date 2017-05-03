W. Ashley bank robbery suspect linked to other Lowcountry robberies

Pictures from the scene of the robbery at the Check Into Cash. (Source: Live 5 News)

Investigators say a West Ashley bank robbery suspect has been linked to two other recent armed robberies in the Lowcountry.

Charleston police initially arrested 20-year-old Timothy Tyrell Moody Hollywood for a bank robbery on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Bank on the 800 block of Orleans Road.

On Wednesday, police announced that Moody is also being charged for an armed robbery at an apartment complex and another at a business on Savannah Highway.

The robbery at the apartment complex happened around 1 a.m. when a man was robbed at the parking lot on Bonieta Harrold Drive.

According to police, the victim was unloading items from his vehicle when he was approached by a man armed with a handgun.

The suspect took the victim’s wallet and car.

Sixteen hours later, investigators say an armed gunman walked into the Check into Cash at 2049 Savannah Highway and demanded cash from the clerk. After receiving the cash, the suspect fled the scene.

Moody was originally arrested on Tuesday following the armed robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank at 828 Orleans Road where police say he demanded money from a teller, then left the scene in a car.

"After a brief vehicular pursuit by Charleston Police officers and Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies, the suspect fled out of the vehicle on Sanders Road," CPD officials said."He was then taken into custody."

Police say as a result of the on-going investigation, detectives determined the vehicle the suspect was driving was the vehicle stolen at gun point on Bonieta Harrold Drive.

"Video surveillance also linked the suspect to the armed robbery at 2049 Savannah Highway," CPD officials said.

