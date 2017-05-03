Deputies: 82-year-old injured in accidental shooting

An 82-year-old Awendaw man is recovering after he was accidentally shot.

Deputies responded to a home in the 1200 block of Fifteen Mile Landing Road where a man had been shot in the leg, according to Charleston County Sheriff's Lt. Rita Zelinsky.

He told deputies he had cleaned his gun, then turned off the lights and placed the gun on the night stand when it went off, striking him in the leg.

Deputies say the incident occurred in the early morning hours, but the man said he did not call for help because he was having trouble with his phone.

He was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, Zelinsky said.

