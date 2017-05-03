$9500 in scholarships awarded by Summerville mayor's committee

Several teens received nearly $10,000 worth of scholarships at a luncheon.

The awards luncheon for the Summerville Mayor's Committee on Employment for People with Disabilities was held at Summerville Country Club.

For 27 years, the organization has been providing recognition, monetary help and assistance finding jobs for the disabled in the greater Summerville area.

Destinee Easley, a senior at Stratford High School, received an award for Student of the Year and also was awarded a one thousand dollar scholarship.

Ellxis Hinton (Fort Dorchester), Jacob Reeves (Dorchester Academy), Ashley Barnes (Winthrop University), Janae Ward (Ashley Ridge) and Stephen Jolly (SC Virtual Charter School) all received scholarships as well.

