Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (5/3)

MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 2-3 with 2 walks, a run scored and a K in an 8-6 win over Toronto. The Holly Hill native is batting .247 with 4 HR's and 7 RBI.
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-4 with a run scored and an RBI in an 8-6 loss to the Yankees. The Stratford alum is batting .270 with 4 HR's and 13 RBI
National League
Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 1-3 with 2 K's in a 2-1 win over Arizona. The Stratford alum is batting .303 with 4 HR's and 12 RBI
AAA
Pacific Coast League
Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) - Pitched 4 innings giving up 2 hits, 1 run with 3 walks and 7 K's in a 5-3 win over Columbus. The Beaufort alum is 0-0 with a 0.6 ERA and 20 K's in 13.2 innings
AA
Southern League
Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - Game PPD. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .267 with a HR and 5 RBI.
High-A
Florida State League
James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - The Ashley Ridge alum is on the 7-day Disabled List.
A
Midwest League
Bobby Ison, OF, Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians) - Did not play vs Cedar Rapids
2126 Charlie Hall Boulevard
Charleston SC 29407
(843) 402-5555
publicfile@live5news.com
(843) 402-5555EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.