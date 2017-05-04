Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (5/3)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 2-3 with 2 walks, a run scored and a K in an 8-6 win over Toronto. The Holly Hill native is batting .247 with 4 HR's and 7 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-4 with a run scored and an RBI in an 8-6 loss to the Yankees. The Stratford alum is batting .270 with 4 HR's and 13 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 1-3 with 2 K's in a 2-1 win over Arizona. The Stratford alum is batting .303 with 4 HR's and 12 RBI

AAA

Pacific Coast League

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) - Pitched 4 innings giving up 2 hits, 1 run with 3 walks and 7 K's in a 5-3 win over Columbus. The Beaufort alum is 0-0 with a 0.6 ERA and 20 K's in 13.2 innings

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - Game PPD. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .267 with a HR and 5 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - The Ashley Ridge alum is on the 7-day Disabled List.

A

Midwest League

Bobby Ison, OF, Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians) - Did not play vs Cedar Rapids