High School Playoff scores (5/3)

Softball
AAAAA
Ashley Ridge 4 West Florence 2 - The Swamp Foxes win the District V championship and will host Wando in the Lower State tournament on Saturday.
Wando 6 South Florence 5
Wando 5 South Florence 4 - The Warriors won consecutive games on the road to claim the District VI championship. They'll head to Ashley Ridge for the Lower State tournament on Saturday.
White Knoll 8 Summerville 2 - The Green Wave come up short in the District VIII finals.
Conway 2 Ft. Dorchester 1
Conway 3 Ft. Dorchester 2 - The Patriots lose back to back games at home and their season is over.
AAAA
Berkeley 6 Darlington 0 - The Stags advance by winning the District VIII title. They'll head to Hartsville on Saturday.
AAA
Hanahan 7 Strom Thurmond 0 - The Hawks win the District VII title and will head to Aynor in the Lower State playoffs on Saturday.
Gilbert 10 Timberland 0
Girls Soccer
AAAAA
Wando 4 Blythewood 3 - The Warriors move on to the 3rd round where they'll host River Bluff on Monday night.
James Island 2 Dutch Fork 0 - The Trojans will head to Lexington on Monday for the 3rd round.
Lexington 5 Ashley Ridge 0 - The Swamp Foxes season comes to an end.
AAAA
Chapin 5 Berkeley 0
Dreher 6 Colleton Co. 2
AA
Bishop England 4 Swansea 1 - The Bishops advance to the 3rd round on Friday.