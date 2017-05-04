High School Playoff scores (5/3)

Softball

AAAAA

Ashley Ridge 4 West Florence 2 - The Swamp Foxes win the District V championship and will host Wando in the Lower State tournament on Saturday.

Wando 6 South Florence 5

Wando 5 South Florence 4 - The Warriors won consecutive games on the road to claim the District VI championship. They'll head to Ashley Ridge for the Lower State tournament on Saturday.

White Knoll 8 Summerville 2 - The Green Wave come up short in the District VIII finals.

Conway 2 Ft. Dorchester 1

Conway 3 Ft. Dorchester 2 - The Patriots lose back to back games at home and their season is over.

AAAA

Berkeley 6 Darlington 0 - The Stags advance by winning the District VIII title. They'll head to Hartsville on Saturday.

AAA

Hanahan 7 Strom Thurmond 0 - The Hawks win the District VII title and will head to Aynor in the Lower State playoffs on Saturday.

Gilbert 10 Timberland 0

Girls Soccer

AAAAA

Wando 4 Blythewood 3 - The Warriors move on to the 3rd round where they'll host River Bluff on Monday night.

James Island 2 Dutch Fork 0 - The Trojans will head to Lexington on Monday for the 3rd round.

Lexington 5 Ashley Ridge 0 - The Swamp Foxes season comes to an end.

AAAA

Chapin 5 Berkeley 0

Dreher 6 Colleton Co. 2

AA

Bishop England 4 Swansea 1 - The Bishops advance to the 3rd round on Friday.