High School Playoff scores (5/3)

High School Playoff scores (5/3)

Softball

AAAAA

Ashley Ridge 4   West Florence 2 - The Swamp Foxes win the District V championship and will host Wando in the Lower State tournament on Saturday. 

Wando 6  South Florence 5

Wando 5  South Florence 4 - The Warriors won consecutive games on the road to claim the District VI championship. They'll head to Ashley Ridge for the Lower State tournament on Saturday. 

White Knoll 8   Summerville 2 - The Green Wave come up short in the District VIII finals.

Conway 2  Ft. Dorchester 1

Conway 3   Ft. Dorchester 2 - The Patriots lose back to back games at home and their season is over. 

AAAA

Berkeley 6  Darlington 0 - The Stags advance by winning the District VIII title. They'll head to Hartsville on Saturday. 

AAA

Hanahan 7  Strom Thurmond 0 - The Hawks win the District VII title and will head to Aynor in the Lower State playoffs on Saturday. 

Gilbert 10  Timberland 0 

Girls Soccer

AAAAA

Wando 4  Blythewood 3 - The Warriors move on to the 3rd round where they'll host River Bluff on Monday night. 

James Island 2  Dutch Fork 0 - The Trojans will head to Lexington on Monday for the 3rd round. 

Lexington 5  Ashley Ridge 0 - The Swamp Foxes season comes to an end. 

AAAA

Chapin 5  Berkeley 0

Dreher 6  Colleton Co. 2

AA

Bishop England 4  Swansea 1 - The Bishops advance to the 3rd round on Friday.  

