Man seriously injured in Hollywood shooting

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Hollywood.

Shortly after midnight, deputies responded to 4400 block of Sands Road and found a male victim with gunshot wound to his lower back.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies say this is an active investigation.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

