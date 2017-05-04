Man leads officers in chase, crashes into North Charleston building

A North Charleston man took out a chunk of a North Charleston building in a crash as he fled from officers and was found hiding under a truck, officers say.

Shaun Laval Jenkins was behind the wheel of a Honda Accord when an officer tried to stop it for not bearing headlights around 2:20 a.m. Thursday, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

The vehicle turned from Dorchester Road onto Rivers Avenue, made a U-turn in the middle of the street and stopped, according to an incident report. When the officer approached the car with a gun drawn, the vehicle took off.

The vehicle was going down Spruill Avenue at 90 mph and eventually crashed into a Reddy Ice building on the 4200 block of the road, according to the incident report.

Jenkins fled on foot, officers say, but was found by Charleston K-9 under a Reddy Ice truck 30 minutes later.

Jenkins was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, having a stolen gun, having cocaine and driving under suspension.

Around 4 a.m., Reddy Ice employees were seen working to cover a large hole in the side of the building.

