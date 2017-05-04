CCSD Teacher of the Year to be announced Thursday

The Charleston County School District's Teacher of the Year will be announced Thursday evening.

The announcement is expected sometime after 8 p.m. during a celebration among teachers, school principals and officials.

According to a news release, the five finalists for the award are Barbara C. Allen of Mount Pleasant Academy, Laurel Hill Primary's Elizabeth O’Brien, Mia Pace of Julian Mitchell Elementary, Eric Stallings of Baptist Hill Middle Hig, and Stono Park Elementary's Glenn Tollevsen, Jr.

The winner will receive a MINI Cooper from MINI of Charleston.

Read more about the teachers here.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.