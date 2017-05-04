FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe thunderstorms with isolated tornadoes possible Thursday night

Severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening as two fronts move through the Lowcountry.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh says the afternoon threat of severe thunderstorms will come as a warm front approaches the area from the south. The threat will continue into the evening as a cold front moves in from the west, he says.

"The main threat will be damaging straight-line winds but isolated tornadoes are possible," Walsh says. "Locally heavy rainfall is also expected but the risk for significant flooding is low."

The initial threat will come in the afternoon to areas mainly near and west of I-95, but by the evening hours, all of southeast South Carolina and Georgia will likely be affected.

There will be a 50 percent chance of showers by 7 p.m. Chances could get higher overnight.

It will be a windy day throughout, Live 5 Forecaster Jordan Wilkerson says, with gusts of up to 30 mph and hazardous conditions for small boats on the water.

The rain may continue into Friday morning with conditions gradually becoming sunny before some possible overnight showers.

“The weekend looks fantastic with sunshine and highs in the mid-to-upper 70s,” Wilkerson adds.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.