Quantcast

Gas leak secured on Rivers Avenue - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Gas leak secured on Rivers Avenue

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: AP Stock Graphic) (Source: AP Stock Graphic)
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

A gas leak caused by construction work has been secured, SCE&G says. 

Crews were called to respond on the 4800 block of Rivers Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. 

SCE&G's Kim Asbill says there were no road closures. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly