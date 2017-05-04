McClellanville serves up shrimp feast and blessing at annual Lowcountry Shrimp Festival

About 900 pounds of shrimp will be fried, boiled and grilled in McClellanville on Saturday.

The 41st Annual Lowcountry Shrimp Festival and Blessing of the Fleet features live music, arts and crafts, food vendors, a kids corner and of plenty of shrimp. The festival is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Robert E. Ashley Landing, located at the end of Pinckney Street in McClellanville. The blessing is scheduled for 4 p.m.

The Kids Corner features face painting, pony rides, a petting zoo, and several inflatble activities. Tickets for the various activities can be purchased separately. Wristbands for $20 are good for unlimited use of the inflatables.

The festival is free but a $1 donation is suggested. All proceeds benefit the local charter school, Cape Romain Environmental Education Charter School.

