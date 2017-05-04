Crews knock down fire on James Island

A team with the Fire Marshall Division is investigating after a blaze on James Island Thursday Morning.

Crews knocked down a fire at a home on Majestic Oak Drive after receiving a 911 call around 9 a.m., Charleston firefighters say.

The first unit arrived within minutes to find smoke coming from the attic. The firefighters gained control of the blaze quickly.

The Charleston, James Island and Saint Andrews Fire Departments are said to have responded.

