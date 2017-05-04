Report: Man severely injured after driver intentionally runs him down, backs into him

A man was severely injured after investigators say he was intentionally run down by a driver who then backed into him.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old James Edward Myers on Wednesday morning and charged him with third-degree assault and battery.

His arrest stems from an incident early Wednesday morning when a deputy responded to a home on Looney Lane in St. Stephen in reference to an assault.

When the deputy arrived he found the 43-year-old victim on the ground suffering from head trauma.

Witnesses told the deputy that the victim had been run over by a driver in a truck three times.

An arrest warrant states the suspect ran over the victim with his truck and subsequently backed over the victim then fled the scene.

A report states when deputies first arrived on scene, an unidentified witness stated he heard four gunshots come from the area but did not witness the incident. Another witness also told investigators he heard gunshots, but others reported they did not hear gunshots.

Authorities say the victim remains unconscious at Trident Hospital ICU where he is being treated for great bodily injury which includes a possible broken neck.

According to investigators, the driver was later identified as Myers since he called 911 to meet with deputies.

