Police investigating alleged sexual assault involving Goose Creek High School students

The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating after video of an alleged sexual assault involving Goose Creek High School students was uncovered.

According to an incident report, cell phone video found circulating on campus shows a 16-year-old female student in various sexual acts with two male students.

The victim, given the alias “Rachel” in an incident report, told officers she sneaked out of her house so she could go somewhere with three boys, all 17, and get drunk. They met up at an abandoned home on Joint Base Charleston did get drunk, according to the teen.

The next thing she knew, she was naked with a light in her face and unsure of how her clothes came off, she said.

The names of the three students are redacted in the incident report. One of the students is accused of recording the incident.

Goose Creek Police’s Maj. John Grainger says the case is still under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

