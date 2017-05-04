Dragon boats, shrimp boats, water slides and an Art Expo headline 5 Around Town

The first weekend of May includes celebrations of the arts in North Charleston, shrimp in McClellanville, cancer survivors on the Ashley River, and the kickoff to summer at Lowcountry waterparks

North Charleston Arts Fest

North Charleston's annual celebration of the arts features five days of music, theater, visual arts and more spread out around the community.

The 35th annual North Charleston Arts Fest includes more than 30 events from Wednesday through Sunday. Many of the events are free. The festival features concerts, theater performances, children's programs, visual arts displays, the Arty Block Party in Park Circle and the two-day Art Expo.

Lowcountry Shrimp Festival

About 900 pounds of shrimp will be fried, boiled and grilled in McClellanville on Saturday.

The 41st Annual Lowcountry Shrimp Festival and Blessing of the Fleet features live music, arts and crafts, food vendors, a kids corner and of plenty of shrimp. The festival is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Robert E. Ashley Landing, located at the end of Pinckney Street in McClellanville.

Dragon Boat Festival

About 1,800 paddlers will hit the water to race down the Ashley River for a good cause Saturday.



The 10th annual Dragon Boat festival takes over Brittlebank Park as 62 teams compete and raise money to support local cancer survivor programs through Dragon Boat Charleston. Last year the festival raised $170,000.

About 6,000 spectators are expected at Brittlebank Park for the all-day festival. The 48-foot wooden boats will start racing at 8:30 a.m. Cultural performances by Charleston Taiko Drummers and the Chinese Association of Greater Charleston are planned during the day and a cancer survivor's ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Waterparks Open

The heat is rising, summer is coming, and water parks are opening this weekend.

Charleston County's three area waterparks--Splash Zone, Splash Island, and Whirlin' Waters Adventure Waterpark--all open the season on Saturday. All three parks are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The parks are open for weekends only now. They each open daily in the coming weeks.

Whirlin' Waters Adventure Waterpark, inside North Charleston Wannamaker County Park, is the largest waterpark in the area. It features activities for all ages including areas for children with slides, sprays and shallow pools. The park also has a 27,000-square-foot wave pool, water slides and more. Whirlin' Waters opens daily on June 3.

Splash Zone at James Island County Park features a pair of 200-foot-long slides, a large pool, and a lazy river. Splash Zone opens for daily operations May 29.

Splash Island at Mount Pleasant Palmetto Islands County Park includes slides, geysers, waterfalls and more. Splash Island opens daily on June 3.

Sheep Shearing at Middleton Place

The sheep roaming the grounds at Middleton Place are about to shed their winter coats and families are invited to the annual sheep shearing on Saturday.

Sheep will be lead to the Plantation Stableyards to have their matted and dirty wool removed with traditional steel blade hand shears. Costumed interpreters will remove the fleece and roll it to send off for processing.

The Middleton Place flock of Gulf Coast Sheep produces approximately 10 to 15,000 yards of wool each year. The Gulf Coast Sheep breed is one of the oldest in North America.

Safe Kids Day

Safe Kids Charleston Area and MUSC Children's Health are teaming up to help protect children when the play, at home or on the road.

Accidental injuries are the leading cause of death in the U.S. for children 14 and younger. Safe Kids Day in Park Circle is part of a national fundraising day to support life-saving services. The free event is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It includes a bike rodeo, games and activities, face painting, food trucks and more.

A portion of the Circle will be closed between Buist and E Montague Avenues during the event.

Kids Freshwater Fishing Rodeo

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is hosting free fishing days all across the state for children on Saturday.

Kids are encouraged to bring their own fishing pole, live bait and tackle to the freshwater fishing rodeos. Only kids will be allowed to fish from 9 a.m. to noon, but all participants must be accompanied by an adult.

