Marsh Jam postponed because of potential storm threat

Organizers of Marsh Jam say they have postponed Thursday night's event because of the potential for storms in the area.

The event, which was to have taken place at The Bend on Azalea Drive in North Charleston, has been rescheduled for June 1, according to spokesman Sebastian Hale.

The three-hour event is an outdoor performance featuring local musicians, comedians and storytellers, according to its website.

