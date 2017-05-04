Police: Severed foot found on dock at Charleston marina

Charleston Police and the Charleston County Coroner's Office say they are working to identify human remains inside a shoe found at the Charleston Marina on Monday.

Police were notified Monday of the discovery, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis. A portion of a human right foot was encased in a black sock inside the shoe, police say.

The incident report states the person who reported it claimed the shoe had been sitting on the dock for approximately six days.

Charleston County Coroner Rae Wooten said it is a size 9 man's shoe. Wooten stressed that this does not necessarily mean it is a man's foot.

"Our number one priority right now is to determine to whom it belonged," Wooten said. She said her office has worked with local law enforcement agencies to review missing persons cases, but none have been helpful.

Wooten said a forensic anthropologist on her staff analyzed the remains to confirm they were human.

She said they have also spoken with state Department of Natural Resources officials about any reported boating accidents and DNR officials said they were not alerted to any.

Police released a photo of an Adidas Samoa Shoe in new condition and the actual shoe found.

Wooten said it would be impossible to determine how long the shoe had been in the water, but said it may have been brought to the surface during last week's severe weather. She said it is possible someone cleaning floating debris from the water tossed the shoe onto the dock, perhaps not realizing it contained human remains.

Anyone with information call 843 743 7200 and ask for the on duty CPD detective or Crime Stoppers at 843 554 1111. pic.twitter.com/7bqF6yv3G1 — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) May 4, 2017

Anyone with information about the remains is asked to call the Charleston County Coroner's Office at 843-746-4030, the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional information.

