Report: Woman escapes after Goose Creek man chokes, stabs her

Authorities say a woman managed to escape after a man choked and stabbed her in Berkeley County.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office arrested 37-year-old JD Gray II of Goose Creek and charged him with attempted murder.

A report states Gray fled the area following the incident but was later captured by the US Marshal Task Force at a hotel near Laurens. Gray was returned to Berkeley County and locked up at the Hill Finklea Detention Center.

Gray's arrest stems from an incident on Tuesday afternoon when deputies responded to a report of a stabbing that happened in a vehicle on the roadside on Liberty Hall Road.

BCSO officials say Gray was driving his truck with the victim inside of it as they returned to his home from Summerville.

When Gray pulled the truck to the side of the road, the victim said he began to choke her.

"As the victim attempted to exit the vehicle, Gray opened a knife and ran around to her side of the truck," BCSO officials said.

The victim told investigators that he stabbed her twice in the chest and neck area causing serious injuries.

"The victim was able to escape and was transported to Trident Hospital in North Charleston where she admitted for treatment to her wounds," BCSO officials said."Her status is unknown at this time."

