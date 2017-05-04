Suspicious calls lead deputies to body behind Adams Run home

Suspicious calls led Charleston County deputies to a body behind a home in Adams Run.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says deputies found the body of 26-year-old Kenneth Yendor Lemont Dent on Wednesday.

His body was found behind a home on Jupiter Hill Road.

According to the coroner's office, Dent, of Adams Run, died as the result of a gunshot wound.

The coroner and the sheriff's office are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Investigators say Dent's body was found after someone had received suspicious calls about a body being at a home.

In a newly released report by the sheriff's office, the investigation started when a woman said she received two anonymous phone calls regarding a body behind her mother's home.

When deputy's responded to the location they found Dent's body at the rear of the residence.

"Detectives are following up on leads but need the public’s assistance," CCSO officials said.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with any information to call Crime Stoppers 843-554-1111 or CCSO 843-743-7200.

