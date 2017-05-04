SLED: Parole officer arrested for having sex with probationer

Quantcast

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Authorities have arrested a 46-year-old parole officer who is accused of having sex with a probationer. 

SLED charged Craig Lee Smith with misconduct in office. 

Investigators say Smith's arrest stems from an incident in 2016 involving sexual relations with a probationer he supervised. 

An arrest warrant states that on Oct. 28, 2016 the suspect engaged in consensual sex with a female probationer under his supervision. 

The Georgetown Police Department requested SLED investigate the case. 

