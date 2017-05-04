Child in critical condition after found unresponsive in bath tub

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office say an 18-month-old is in critical condition after the child was found unresponsive in a bathtub in Hollywood Thursday night.

At 7:18 p.m., deputies assisted EMS with an emergency medical call at a home on the 5000 block of Mineral Springs Road.

"According to deputies on scene, an 18-month old child was found unresponsive in a bath," CCSO officials said.

A report states the child was transported in critical condition to the hospital.

In addition to the sheriff's office and EMS, crews with the fire department also responded.

