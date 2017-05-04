FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain moves out of the Lowcountry; damage reported in Walterboro, Holly Hill

Hundreds across the Lowcountry are cleaning up after severe weather tore through the area.

A tornado watch for much of the Lowcountry has expired and the storms were moving off the Lowcountry coast to our north Friday morning.

Emergency officials in Walterboro reported damage and downed trees Thursday night. Crews with the Colleton County Fire and Rescue say a vehicle in the area of Mount Carmel Road was damaged when a tree fell on it.

In Holly Hill, the police department tweeted out pictures of debris on the roads in the area of Pine Street.

The high will be 73 degrees Friday with a southwesterly wind at 18 mph, making for a cooler, windy day.

