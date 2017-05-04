FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain moves out of the Lowcountry; damage reported in Walterboro, Holly Hill

Marlboro County law enforcement are asking for the public’s help in locating an 8-year-old girl who was discovered missing during the course of a death investigation.More >>
As home and business owners worked to clean up damage from Thursday night storms, survey teams from the National Weather Service in Charleston were working to confirm whether a tornado touched down.
The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Holly Hill during a round of severe weather Thursday night.
Live 5 News has received multiple reports of a loud boom and brief shaking in the Lowcountry is working to find the cause.
First responders continue to search for a fisherman lost in the Black River near Pea House Landing in Georgetown County, according Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.
