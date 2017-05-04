Tornado watch canceled for the Tri-County; damage reported in Colleton County

A tornado watch has been canceled for the Tri-County as emergency officials report damage in Colleton and Orangeburg counties.

Much of the Lowcountry was under a tornado watch as severe storms made their way across the state Thursday night.

A tornado warning issued earlier for Colleton, Dorchester, Orangeburg and Clarendon counties has since expired.

A tornado watch continues for Georgetown and Williamsburg counties.

Emergency officials in Colleton County have reported damage and downed trees.

Crews with the Colleton County Fire and Rescue say a vehicle was damage when a tree fell on it.

There were no reported injuries in that incident. CCFR officials say the incident happened in the area of Mount Carmel.

In Holly Hill, the police department tweeted out pictures of debris on the roads in the area of Pine Street.

