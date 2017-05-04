Tornado watch in effect for Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties

Quantcast

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

A tornado watch is in effect for the Tri-County until 3 a.m. as storms move towards the coast. 

Impacted counties include Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester, Georgetown, Horry, Orangeburg and Williamsburg.

