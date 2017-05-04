Deputies responding to domestic dispute find drugs, gun at Summerville home

Deputies responding to a domestic dispute arrested three people after finding drugs and a gun at a Summerville home.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Harry Capers, 20-year-old Deshawn Lamont Moutrie and 26-year-old Adrean Sade Beaton.

The suspects' arrest stems from an incident on Tuesday when deputies responded to a home on Vicksburg Drive.

The initial emergency call was for a report of a domestic dispute involving a knife.

When the responding deputies arrived they said they detected a strong odor of fresh marijuana coming from the home.

"Adrean Sade Beaton came outside and told the deputies that everything was OK," BCSO officials said. "Deputies explained that, due to the nature of the call, that they needed to verify that everything was OK inside the residence."

A report states as deputies were conducting a protective sweep of the home, they saw marijuana in plain view. A search warrant was then obtained for the residence.

"Upon executing the search warrant, 26.1 grams of heroin, 30.6 grams of methamphetamine, .4 grams of crack cocaine, 78 grams of marijuana and a handgun was located," BCSO officails said.

The three suspects were charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute (PWID) cocaine base, and PWID marijuana, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

They were locked up at the Hill Finklea Detention Center in Moncks Corner to await a bond hearing.

Copyright 2017 WCSC.