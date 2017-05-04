Quantcast

Berkeley Co. coroner working auto pedestrian accident in Cross - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Berkeley Co. coroner working auto pedestrian accident in Cross

Source: Raycom Source: Raycom
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

The Berkeley County coroner is working an auto pedestrian accident Thursday night. 

According to Coroner Bill Salisbury, the incident happened on Mudville Road in Cross. 

More information is expected to be released.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly