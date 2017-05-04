Pedestrian killed in Berkeley County Crash

Quantcast

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

One person was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident in Cross, officials say. 

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a BMW attempting to pass a slower moving car on Mudville Road hit a pedestrian walking in the roadway.

The pedestrian, 33-year-old Terry Wayne Morris, Jr. was pronounced dead on the scene. 

