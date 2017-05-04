Lowcountry school districts announce teachers of the year

Several school districts in the Lowcountry announced their teacher of the year on Thursday.

The Charleston County School District named Mia Pace as their teacher of the year.

Pace is a teacher at Mitchell Elementary school. She won a car for all her hard work for her students throughout the year.

In Dorchester District 2, Megan Hatcher was named the teacher of the year. Hatcher is a fourth grade teacher at Sand Hill Elementary School.

And Nicholas Snyder, a teacher at Cane Bay High School, was recently named teacher of the year for Berkeley County.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.