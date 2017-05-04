A new pier could be coming to Folly Beach.

The Charleston County Finance Committee has approved $45 million to go towards park and recreation projects.

Seven million dollars would go towards re-building the Folly Beach pier.

It would take two years to do the design and permit process with another two years for the actual work.

This new pier would be different than the current one having concrete pilings hold up the pier with a wooden flood base.

