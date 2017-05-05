Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (5/4)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - No game. The Holly Hill native is batting .247 with 4 HR's and 7 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - No game. The Stratford alum is batting .270 with 4 HR's and 13 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - Did not play in a 4-2 win over Arizona. The Stratford alum is batting .303 with 4 HR's and 12 RBI

AAA

Pacific Coast League

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) - No game. The Beaufort alum is 0-0 with a 0.6 ERA and 20 K's in 13.2 innings

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - Went 1-3 with a HR, RBI, a run scored and a K in an 8-4 loss to Biloxi in game 1 of a double header. In game 2, went 2-4 with a double (9), an RBI and a run scored in a 7-6 loss. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .280 with 2 HR's and 7 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - The Ashley Ridge alum is on the 7-day Disabled List.

A

Midwest League

Bobby Ison, OF, Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians) - Did not play vs Cedar Rapids