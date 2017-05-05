Rain Cuts Comeback Opportunity Short as Lakewood Sweeps Charleston

Rain came pouring down at the end of the seventh to put a halt on a RiverDogs comeback as they fell to the BlueClaws, 3-2, on Jersey Shore Night at The Joe in front of 3,638 fans.

It was the sixth consecutive home loss for Charleston (13-15).

Lakewood (16-12) took the lead early scoring two in the second inning. First baseman Darick Hall reached on a questionable hit by pitch. A ground out moved Hall up a base, then right fielder Cord Sandberg singled to put runners at the corners with one out. Catcher Edgar Cabral doubled to left to make it 2-0 BlueClaws.

Charleston ended pitcher Ranger Saurez's (2-0, 0.93) 23 plus scoreless inning streak in the third inning. Third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera led off with a single to left field. With two outs, left fielder Estevan Florial reached on a single to center. Both runners advanced up a base on a wild pitch then second baseman Angel Aguilar hit an infield single off third baseman Luke Williams scoring Cabrera. Williams tried to get Aguilar at first but the throw went wild and scored the tying run from second.

RiverDogs starter Brian Keller (2-2, 3.45) settled in after that until the sixth inning. With two outs, Hall homered to right field to make it 3-2.

Keller took the loss despite a solid outing, throwing six innings allowing four hits, three runs and striking out eight.

Lakewood's starter Saurez threw 6.2 innings, allowing nine hits, two runs and seven strike outs.

Ballpark fun

It was Jersey Shore night at The Joe that tied in with Thirsty Thursday. Fans enjoyed dollar beers up in the Ashley View Pub area as well as fist pumping jams from DJ Natty Heavy.

Upcoming

The RiverDogs remain home for a four-game series starting tomorrow against the Delmarva ShoreBirds. Charleston will send up right hander Nick Nelson (0-2, 6.75) to face righty Zach Muckenhrin (1-2, 2.77). The game will be broadcast on WTMA 1250 AM in the tri-county area and online streaming at riverdogs.com and the TuneIn Radio app under the "Charleston RiverDogs" station. Fans will enjoy Cinco De Mayo on a night celebrating mayonnaise including the postgame Home Telecom fireworks extravaganza. It will also be a red shirt Friday where Players will be wearing red jerseys in honor of our military. Fans that wear red will save a buck at the gate with the option to donate that dollar to the Palmetto Military Support Group.