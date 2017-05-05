High School Playoff scores (5/4)

Baseball
AAA
Bishop England 6 Waccamaw 4 - The Bishops advance in the winners bracket of the Lower State Tournament. They'll host the winner of Aynor and Lake City on Saturday.
Boys Soccer
AAAAA
Wando 3 Lexington 0 - The Warriors advance to the state quarterfinals where they'll face the winner of Summerville and Dutch Fork on Saturday
Socastee 3 James Island 2 F/OT
AAA
Bishop England 5 May River 0 - The Bishops advance to the state quarterfinals where they'll host Wade Hampton on Saturday.
Brookland-Cayce 1 Hanahan 0
AA
Academic Magnet 8 Batesburg-Leesville 0 - The Raptors will host Marion on Saturday.
Marion 3 Woodland 2
A
Charleston Math & Science 7 Branchville 2 - The Riptide move on and will travel to Palmetto Scholars Academy on Saturday.