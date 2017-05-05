Quantcast

High School Playoff scores (5/4)

High School Playoff scores (5/4)

Baseball

AAA

Bishop England 6   Waccamaw 4 - The Bishops advance in the winners bracket of the Lower State Tournament. They'll host the winner of Aynor and Lake City on Saturday. 

Boys Soccer

AAAAA

Wando 3   Lexington 0 - The Warriors advance to the state quarterfinals where they'll face the winner of Summerville and Dutch Fork on Saturday

Socastee 3   James Island 2  F/OT

AAA

Bishop England 5   May River 0 - The Bishops advance to the state quarterfinals where they'll host Wade Hampton on Saturday. 

Brookland-Cayce 1   Hanahan 0

AA

Academic Magnet 8   Batesburg-Leesville 0 - The Raptors will host Marion on Saturday.

Marion 3   Woodland 2

A

Charleston Math & Science 7  Branchville 2 - The Riptide move on and will travel to Palmetto Scholars Academy on Saturday. 

