High School Playoff scores (5/4)

Baseball

AAA

Bishop England 6 Waccamaw 4 - The Bishops advance in the winners bracket of the Lower State Tournament. They'll host the winner of Aynor and Lake City on Saturday.

Boys Soccer

AAAAA

Wando 3 Lexington 0 - The Warriors advance to the state quarterfinals where they'll face the winner of Summerville and Dutch Fork on Saturday

Socastee 3 James Island 2 F/OT

AAA

Bishop England 5 May River 0 - The Bishops advance to the state quarterfinals where they'll host Wade Hampton on Saturday.

Brookland-Cayce 1 Hanahan 0

AA

Academic Magnet 8 Batesburg-Leesville 0 - The Raptors will host Marion on Saturday.

Marion 3 Woodland 2

A

Charleston Math & Science 7 Branchville 2 - The Riptide move on and will travel to Palmetto Scholars Academy on Saturday.