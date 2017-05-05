Three arrested on drug trafficking charges in Summerville

Three people are awaiting a bond hearing after Berkeley County authorities found drugs and a gun inside their home.

Harry Capers, Adrean Beaton and Deshawn Moultrie are each facing several drug charges.

Deputies responded to a home on Vicksburg Drive in Summerville Tuesday for a domestic dispute involving a knife. Before they entered the home, deputies say there was a strong odor of fresh marijuana.

During a sweep of the home, the deputies found 26.1 grams of heroin, 30.6 grams of methamphetamine, .4 grams of crack cocaine, 78 grams of marijuana and a handgun, they say.

The trio was taken to the Hill Finklea Detention Center.

